Anderson went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Anderson plated two runs on the day, both on RBI singles in the second and fourth innings. He's off to a hot start through five games in August, going 6-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI. Anderson sits with 14 homers and 46 RBI through 108 contests in 2018.

