White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records multi-hit performance
Anderson went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Anderson plated two runs on the day, both on RBI singles in the second and fourth innings. He's off to a hot start through five games in August, going 6-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI. Anderson sits with 14 homers and 46 RBI through 108 contests in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in starting lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Pulled for lack of hustle•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Supplies Sunday's offense•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes bag in return•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...