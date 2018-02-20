White Sox's Tim Anderson: Refreshed following offseason
Anderson worked on "everything" during the offseason and reported to spring training prior to Monday's deadline for position players, the Chicago Tribune reports.
"He actually looks very, very relaxed - he looks very happy," manager Rick Renteria said. "The situation he had going on last year takes hold of you a little bit and tugs at your emotions when you have a loss of a friend that you consider almost a brother. This year he's able to come in (with a) fresh mind to compete and do the job he ended up doing the latter part of the season." Anderson has struggled to draw walks at every level since High-A, and his 2.1-percent walk rate last season was a step down from the 3.0 percent mark he posted as a rookie in 2016. The subsequent low OBP generated by the lack of free passes makes him an unlikely candidate for a spot near the top of the order, though he was used as a leadoff option at times down the stretch last season. Despite his struggles, Anderson will get plenty of chances to build upon the .257/.276/.402 line he posted last season, which included 17 homers, 56 RBI, 72 runs, and a 15-for-16 mark as a basestealer. For his career, Anderson is 25-for-28 on the basepaths over 245 games with the White Sox, and his path to improvement on that front will require a more refined eye at the plate.
