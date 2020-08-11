Anderson (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Anderson will return from the injured list on his first day of eligibility after he was sidelined with a right groin strain. He's starting Tuesday against the Tigers as he's expected to reclaim his spot atop the White Sox's lineup going forward. Leury Garcia (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
