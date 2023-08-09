Anderson (forearm) will bat leadoff and start at shortstop in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

After he was hit by a pitch in the left forearm in Monday's 5-1 win, Anderson ended up sitting out Tuesday's 7-1 loss. The shortstop didn't sustained any broken bones and was fortunate to escape with a bruise to the forearm, but the day off was apparently all he needed to overcome the issue. Anderson will slot back in atop the lineup for the series finale, but he could still have some more time off coming soon. After throwing punches at Cleveland's Jose Ramirez this past Saturday, Anderson was handed a six-game suspension Monday and is currently appealing the ban. It's unclear when his appeal will be heard.