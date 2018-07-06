White Sox's Tim Anderson: Remains out of Friday's lineup
Anderson (forearm) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Anderson was hit by a pitch late in Thursday's game and was feeling some soreness after the game, so he will take the day off Friday. Leury Garcia will take over at shortstop for the White Sox, while Anderson should still be considered day-to-day.
