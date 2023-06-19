Anderson (shoulder) is out of the lineup Monday versus the Rangers.
Anderson will miss a second game in a row as he deals with right shoulder soreness. Elvis Andrus will draw another start at shortstop while Zach Remillard takes over at second base and bats ninth in the series opener with Texas.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with shoulder injury Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Chance to return Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Exits with sore shoulder•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects eighth steal•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets Sunday off•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes seventh bag•