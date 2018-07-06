White Sox's Tim Anderson: Remains out of lineup
Anderson (forearm) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Anderson was hit by a pitch late in Thursday's game and was feeling some soreness after the game, so he will take the day off Friday, although he'll be available off the bench if needed. Leury Garcia will take over at shortstop for the White Sox, while Anderson should still be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Day-to-day after HBP•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting on the rise•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes 2-for-5 against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers, steals base in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?