Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.
Anderson, who returned to the lineup after spending time on the injured list with a hamstring injury, greeted Cleveland's Aaron Civale with a first-pitch single. He came around to score on a two-out single by Yoan Moncada. Anderson is 5-for-20 with one home run and four runs scored through five games.
