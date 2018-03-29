Anderson (shoulder) will hit seventh and play shortstop for Thursday's season opener against the Royals.

Anderson had been dealing with minor shoulder soreness during the past couple days, but the shortstop doesn't appear to be facing any limitations heading into the beginning of the regular season. In 2017, he slashed .257/.276/.402 with 17 home runs, 56 RBI and 15 stolen bases over 146 appearances.