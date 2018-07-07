White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup
Anderson (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat eighth against the Astros on Saturday.
Anderson will return to the field after sitting out Wednesday due to a sore forearm he suffered during Tuesday's contest. Across 85 games this year, he's hitting .251/.311/.423 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
