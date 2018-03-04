Anderson (personal) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres.

Anderson's brief absence from the team to tend to a personal matter came to an end, as he returned to action Sunday. Through this point, Anderson is now hitting .188 over 16 at-bats this spring.

