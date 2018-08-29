White Sox's Tim Anderson: Says he's OK
Anderson, who left Tuesday's game against the Yankees with a bruised left ankle, said on MLB Network on Wednesday morning that he's fine and expects to be in the lineup for Wednesday night's game.
Wait for official confirmation once the Pale Hose make their evening lineup official, but Anderson seems to think he's fine and at the very least it sounds like he's not dealing with a more concerning injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Notches 25th stolen base•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Closing in on 20-20•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three-hit game with three runs scored•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: On bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep in losing effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....