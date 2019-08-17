White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scores twice in win
Anderson went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.
Anderson provided the run-scoring single in the third inning, knocking in Leury Garcia before coming around to score on a wild pitch by Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Anderson then got aboard with a single in the eighth inning and came around to score on James McCann's grand slam. The shortstop has posted three straight multi-hit efforts, going 8-for-14 with six runs scored in that short span. He's hitting .327/.348/.490 with 12 homers, 16 stolen bases, 41 RBI and 53 runs scored in 87 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects four hits•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak reaches double digits•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out for Tuesday's nightcap•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sends game into extras•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back from injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...