Anderson went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Anderson provided the run-scoring single in the third inning, knocking in Leury Garcia before coming around to score on a wild pitch by Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Anderson then got aboard with a single in the eighth inning and came around to score on James McCann's grand slam. The shortstop has posted three straight multi-hit efforts, going 8-for-14 with six runs scored in that short span. He's hitting .327/.348/.490 with 12 homers, 16 stolen bases, 41 RBI and 53 runs scored in 87 games this season.