Anderson (shoulder) has been replaced by Tyler Saladino in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Charlotte Knights.

Anderson was originally scratched Sunday with minor shoulder soreness. He was listed in Monday's lineup but has been scratched again, presumably with the same shoulder issue. The reports on Sunday indicated that his availability for Opening Day wasn't likely to be threatened. It's possible he's had a setback, but this could just be the team being careful and delaying his return by one more day.