White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for personal reasons
Anderson was scratched for Monday's game against Cleveland after his wife went into labor, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jose Rondon slides over to shortstop in his absence, with Yolmer Sanchez joining the lineup as a second baseman. The White Sox have an off day Tuesday, so Anderson could be back in action for Wednesday's game.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects first extra-base hit•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Saving legs for regular season•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hot spring rolls on•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Achieves spring cycle•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects two RBI•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expects to continue improvement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...