Anderson was dealing with allergies as he sat out Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Much like teammate Andrew Vaughn, Anderson sat due to an allergy-induced headache. It's unclear whether the shortstop will return to action Tuesday, but he figures to be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
