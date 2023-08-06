Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Though Anderson will hit the bench for the series finale in what appears to be a routine rest day, Major League Baseball has yet to announce any suspension for the shortstop, who was ejected in the sixth inning of Saturday's 7-4 win after exchanging punches with Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez. Expect MLB to rule in the coming days whether any players involved in the brawl will face a suspension, leaving Anderson's availability for the White Sox's upcoming six-game week in flux.