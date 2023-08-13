Anderson isn't in the White Sox's lineup Sunday against Milwaukee.
Anderson is slashing just .188/.278/.219 since the beginning of August, so he'll get a day off for Sunday's series finale. Elvis Andrus will shift to shortstop in Anderson's absence, allowing Zach Remillard to start at second base and bat ninth.
