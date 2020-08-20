Anderson went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Anderson singled to score Zack Collins in the fifth inning, then promptly stole second. The 27-year-old Anderson tied the game when he scored on a Yoan Moncada single. Anderson now has two steals, five homers, eight RBI and 20 runs scored in 15 games this season. He's slashing .371/.400/.726 across 65 plate appearances.