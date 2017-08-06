Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Red Sox.

This has been one disappointing season for Anderson, who had gone 19 games in between home runs. During that stretch, he hit .197 (14-for-71) with just two RBI. After a nice rookie season in 2016, it appears the league has caught up to him, and he needs to make adjustments or have coaches that can help him react. On top of that, his defense (22 errors, -6.2 defensive runs saved, -10.5 UZR) has been league worst among shortstops. This is one messed up dude. Manager Rick Renteria certainly hasn't done him many favors, moving Anderson up and down the batting order instead of letting him get comfortable in one spot.