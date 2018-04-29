White Sox's Tim Anderson: Snaps homer drought
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Anderson led off the contest with his fourth home run of the season and first in 21 games. The shortstop is hitting .278 with a .327 on-base percentage through 25 games, big improvements on his .198 and .227 at the same point in 2017.
