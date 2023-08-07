Anderson will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Yankees while he appeals the six-game suspension he received for his role in an on-field brawl with the Guardians on Saturday.

Anderson was one of three players suspended by Major League Baseball for his involvement in the brawl, with Cleveland players Jose Ramirez (three games) and Emmanuel Clase (one game) also drawing bans. Anderson and Ramirez both exchanged punches in the brawl, but Anderson's stiffer punishment is likely a result of him MLB ruling that he instigated the benches-clearing melee. Anderson is without a clear timeline to have his appeal heard, and he could elect to drop the appeal at any point and begin serving the suspension. Until the matter is resolved, however, Anderson looks like he'll continue to serve as Chicago's everyday shortstop.