White Sox's Tim Anderson: Starts new month hitting
Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.
Anderson, who led MLB with 44 hits during the month of August, continued to hit with the calendar flipping to September. This was the 10th time in the last 11 games that he's batted second. "I like it," Anderson told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I'm getting more at-bats, and I get a chance to start something off early, get the game going." Anderson is looking to finish out what has been his best season. Had he enough at-bats to qualify, Anderson's .328 average would rank sixth in MLB.
