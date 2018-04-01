Anderson went 1-for-4 and had a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 comeback win over the Royals.

Anderson promised he'd be swiping more bags in 2018, so we shouldn't be too surprised by Saturday's theft. His 15 steals last year was respectable, but he had just six through the end of August. In 2018, we should see Anderson run all season long. The 24-year-old shortstop, who hit 17 home runs in 2017 and bopped two on Opening Day, should develop more power as he matures. Along with an increased dedication to steals, we could be looking at a 20-20 player in 2018.