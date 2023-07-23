Anderson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Anderson opened the scoring when he stole home in the third inning, which came as part of a double steal that saw Luis Robert swipe second base. Over the last six games, Anderson's bat has come to life a bit -- he has four multi-hit efforts and three RBI in that span. The shortstop is up to 10 thefts on the year, his seventh straight full-length season with double-digit steals. He's added a lackluster .239/.279/.278 slash line with no home runs, 16 RBI, 33 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple, though his recent hitting suggests he may be turning things around in the second half.