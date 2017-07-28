White Sox's Tim Anderson: Still part of team's rebuild
Anderson, who is struggling during his second season in MLB, is still viewed as part of the White Sox's rebuild, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This season has been a difficult one for Anderson, who went 0-for-4 on Thursday and is hitting .239 through 88 games. One scout feels Anderson was rushed last season and is still figuring out the majors. Fantasy owners are certainly disappointed with Anderson but the White Sox are taking a longer view.
