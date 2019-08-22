White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak reaches eight games
Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Twins.
Anderson extended his hitting streak to eight games, gathering 17 hits in 35 at-bats during the run. For the month of August, he's hit safely in 18 of 20 games to raise his season average to .332, tying him for fourth in MLB among players with at least 375 plate appearances.
