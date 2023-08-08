Anderson was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees due to a bruised left forearm. He's considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative.

Anderson was hit by a pitch in the third inning and managed to remain in the game for his next at-bat, but he was ultimately pulled in the eighth. The White Sox figure to re-evaluate the shortstop Tuesday to determine his availability going forward. Anderson is also facing a suspension for his role in a fight with Cleveland's Jose Ramirez on Saturday, which is currently under appeal.