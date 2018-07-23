Anderson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to Seattle.

The White Sox were no-hit through 5.2 innings before Adam Engel's infield single preceded Anderson's 14th homer of the season. He had began the year with 11 homers over the first 50 games, but Anderson's pace has fallen to just three long balls over his last 45. Still, the 25-year-old shortstop, who has stolen 21 bases, is threatening to post his first 20-20 season.

