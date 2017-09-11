White Sox's Tim Anderson: Surging in September
Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Giants.
Anderson is showing why the White Sox invested six years in him prior to the season, having gone 13-for-25 with five extra-base hits and three stolen bases over the last six games. His average is up to .252, its highest point since May 29. There's still some work to do on his plate approach -- he doesn't walk much, strikes out a lot, and is susceptible to breaking stuff -- but as we close in on the end of the season, Anderson is on the verge of double-digit home runs and steals. That's a valuable fantasy asset at the middle-infield spot.
