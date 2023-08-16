Anderson's (neck) appeal for his six-game suspension is scheduled to be heard Thursday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Unless Anderson drops his appeal or agrees to a settlement Wednesday, he'll be eligible to play in the White Sox's series finale with the Cubs, but he appears set to miss time when the South Siders open their three-game series in Colorado on Friday. Anderson has already missed Chicago's last two games, with his first absence being for rest purposes and the second one being the result of a stiff neck. For whatever length of time Anderson misses due to the injury or suspension, Elvis Andrus is expected to step in as Chicago's primary shortstop.