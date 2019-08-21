Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

Anderson knocked in the first run of the game with a double in the third inning and launched a solo homer to left field in the sixth. The multi-hit outing was Anderson's sixth in his last seven games and 11th overall in a scorching August in which he has produced a .407 average while scoring 18 runs.