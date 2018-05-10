Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

The homer was Anderson's seventh in 34 games, putting him on pace reach 20-plus homers. Unfortunately, it was just the second homer occurring with men on base, pushing his RBI total to 11. Anderson's spot in Chicago's unproductive lower third of the order doesn't lend itself to many RBI opportunities.