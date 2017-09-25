White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes 15th bag in Sunday's win
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Royals.
Anderson extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games as he continues a surge that kicked off Aug. 1. During that run, he decided to bring back the speed to his game. Sunday's stolen base was his ninth over the last 17 games. Speed is an element of his game when he was in the minors, but Anderson got away from it once he hit the majors.
