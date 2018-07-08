White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes bag in return
Anderson went 0-for-4 and stole a base in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Astros.
Anderson was held out of the White Sox's previous game after getting plunked by a pitch on the left forearm, but his legs still work fine. The steal was his 21st of the season, which ties him for fifth in the majors.
