White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes bag in Sunday's win
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Anderson, who opened the year with 11 attempted steals (10 successful) over the first 30 games, had gone 12 games without an attempt before stealing his 11th on Sunday. With 11 steals over 43 games, Anderson is well on his way to surpass the career-high 15 he set in 2017.
