Anderson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 7-5 win over the Mariners in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Anderson's been fighting it at the plate recently, going 7-for-37 (.189) with one extra-base hit over the last nine games, but he singled in his first two trips to the plate and swiped his 14th bag of the season. This is the fifth time in six seasons the shortstop has reached double-digit steals, with 26 thefts in 2018 being his career benchmark.
