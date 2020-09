Anderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Both of Anderson's hits were singles, but his RBI came in the form of a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He also scored on an Edwin Encarnacion sacrifice fly in the first and Jose Abreu's two-run double in the sixth. Anderson is slashing a stellar .352/.389/.607 with seven homers, four steals, 32 runs scored and 14 RBI in 29 contests.