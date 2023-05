Anderson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Anderson has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 11-for-44 (.250) with no extra-base hits in that span. The RBI was his first since May 3, and his last steal came April 8, before he spent three weeks on the injured list. The shortstop is slashing .264/.304/.311 with six steals, six RBI, 13 runs scored, no home runs and five doubles through 25 contests.