White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes fifth bag Sunday
Anderson went 1-for-3 and stole a base in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Tigers.
Anderson's successfully pilfered all five bases he's attempted to steal through the first 10 games. By comparison, he didn't register his fifth steal in 2017 until June 8, his 51st game. In addition to his increased larceny, Anderson's been a bit more patient at the plate to start the season. He's walked four times in 33 plate appearances (12.1 percent), compared to 13 free passes in all of 2017.
