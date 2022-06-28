Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's loss to the Angels.

As usual, Anderson hit atop the lineup and served as an instigator for the White Sox offense. He singled to lead off the fourth and subsequently swiped second and third base, though he was left stranded without crossing the plate. The shortstop then scored Chicago's first run after walking in the sixth inning. Anderson has once again featured as one of the league's best hitters this season, slashing .339/.378/.466 with five homers, 28 runs, 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 201 plate appearances. He's on pace for his fourth straight season with a batting average over .300.