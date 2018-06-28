Anderson went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Anderson was also caught stealing once in this one, making his 17-for-22 in steal attempts on the season. The 25-year-old is slashing .251/.315/.437 with 43 runs scored and 24 extra-base hits. He surpassed last season's total of 15 stolen bases and should have no problem beating his 17 homers as well.