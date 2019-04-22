White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Detroit.
Anderson returned to action after missing one game due to a suspension, but the break didn't slow his roll to start 2019. The fourth-year shortstop, who ranks 11th with a 1.085 OPS, has a major-league leading nine steals.
