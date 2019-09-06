Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.

Anderson, who missed a month while dealing with a high-ankle sprain, now has enough at-bats to qualify for the AL batting title and pushed his average to a AL-high .332. Since Aug. 1, he leads MLB with 54 hits, and he has hit safely in 19 of the last 21 games. It's been a remarkable season for the shortstop, but his .393 BABIP is warning flag that he may not sustain this pace in 2020.

