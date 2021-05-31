Anderson is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Cleveland.

Anderson has missed some time of late with a sore thumb and general soreness, so the White Sox may be holding him out primarily for maintenance purposes in the second half of the twin bill. Danny Mendick will fill in at shortstop for Anderson, who went 0-for-3 with a walk while being caught stealing twice in the White Sox's 8-6 win in Game 1.