Anderson is not starting Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Anderson gets a long-overdue day on the bench after going 1-for-3 with two walks and a run Monday. The 28-year-old has hit .313 with three doubles and nine runs scored in his last 11 games. Danny Mendick will start at shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday.
