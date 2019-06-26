The White Sox relayed Wednesday that Anderson is dealing with a right high-ankle sprain, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anderson will undergo an MRI later Wednesday, with the team likely to provide an update regarding his timeline for a return once the test results are available. While the White Sox will exclude Anderson from their lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston, he hasn't been placed on the 10-day injured list yet, though that's expected to happen before Friday's series opener with the Twins. He was spotted Wednesday in the clubhouse wearing a walking boot over the ankle, which offers further evidence that the sprain is more than a day-to-day concern.