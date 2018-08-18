White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three-hit game with three runs scored
Anderson went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.
It was a great offensive game all around for the 25-year-old, as he slashed his 20th double and his third triple on the year while picking up his 23rd and 24th stolen bases. Anderson has recorded multi-hit games in three of his last four contests and is now slashing .247/.293/.413 on the season. He has 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 63 runs in his third major-league season.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: On bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep in losing effort•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records multi-hit performance•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in starting lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Pulled for lack of hustle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...