Anderson went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

It was a great offensive game all around for the 25-year-old, as he slashed his 20th double and his third triple on the year while picking up his 23rd and 24th stolen bases. Anderson has recorded multi-hit games in three of his last four contests and is now slashing .247/.293/.413 on the season. He has 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 63 runs in his third major-league season.