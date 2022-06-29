Anderson went 3-for-6 with a run scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels.
Anderson did well in a table-setting role, but a hitless performance from Andrew Vaughn in the No. 2 spot limited the leadoff hitter's involvement in run production. This was Anderson's 10th three-hit game of the year. He's batting an excellent .344/.382/.467 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 29 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and nine doubles through 207 plate appearances. A career-best 11.6 percent strikeout rate has amplified his steady contact skills, while his counting stats are lagging due to a groin injury that cost him three weeks.